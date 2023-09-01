A Place to Call Home: Tayana

In today's A Place to Call Home, Anthony Slaughter introduces you to a ten-year-old singer-song writer who enjoyed her day in the spotlight.

ST. LOUIS — Ten-year-old Tayana is an aspiring singer, songwriter, and artist. She has an art gallery of songs she has written and drawings she is working on, which she loves to show off. Get her talking about her passions, and she won’t stop. She might even ask you, “am I talking too much?” She loves to spend time with others drawing, coloring, or just being together in the same room. Tayana is also interested in learning to cook, and would love to be included in the preparation of family dinners.

Tayana is helpful at home and at school. She loves math, and always raises her hand first to help her classmates with math problems. She is friendly with others, and wants to be liked. This sweet young lady also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Skyzone. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A special thank you to Sweet and Sassy at West County Mall for making Tayana feel like a princess.



