A Place to Call Home: William

Meet William, a 7 year old charmer. He is an active kiddo who will quickly liven up your life. William loves to try new things and has played basketball, soccer, and bowling. Right now he says soccer is his favorite! His perfect summer includes camping, watching NASCAR and wrestling. You will also find him outside riding his bike and dune buggy every chance he gets, and going swimming. His favorite memory from his summer is when he won the kid’s fishing tournament.



On the weekends, he spends his time practicing his entrepreneurial skills by helping to host yard sales and make money. You will see him offering to help his customers take their goodies to their car to make extra tips. He’s also the first to open the door for you, set the table, and flash his megawatt smile while doing it.



William enjoys learning about cool things like rocket ships and racecars at school. He also likes to build things with his Legos and will watch Lego masters for inspiration. And this little cutie also has a little wish. He would like a new art set! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.