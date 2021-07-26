After 700 days, The Muny is back with live, in-person musicals

700 days. 700! Since the last live, in person performance at The Muny. But that dry spell ends tonight with Smokey Joe’s Cafe.

“This is a blessing. This moment right here, in this space, is a big blessing,” said Nasia Thomas, who plays herself in Smokey Joe’s Café, Broadway’s longest-running musical revue. Nasia was last here in 2015, when she starred in Buddy the Buddy holly story. Now she's back, and opening a special season.

She said, “This feels like I'm at Disney World. Nothing can harm me at Disney World, there's not a single care in the world. Nothing can kill my vibe… I've been waiting to get back and I'm so glad I'm back home with my family, my Muny family.”

Not only does it include Grammy Award winning favorites Jailhouse Rock and Love Potion No., but the musical has a St. Louis connection. The musical is set in historic Gaslight Square, which used to be a popular arts and entertainment area in the 50's and 60's.

Thomas said, “Why should people come? One, the music. Two, because everyone misses the Muny and misses theatre. There is going to be electricity in air and so undeniable they will tell their friends to come and jump up and dance. It's going to be an escape from this crazy, crazy time in the world.”

So go ahead dance like no one is watching because the Muny is back.

She said, “I believe there's no place like the Muny.”

Smokey Joe's Cafe Opening night is tonight, July 26th, at 8:15 PM.

You can catch this musical on stage through August 1st.