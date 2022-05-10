AgeSmart Community Resources is partnering with our local healthcare providers to promote the benefits of the new COVID vaccine and flu shots

Healthcare experts are predicting an uptick in COVID cases and a serious flu season this winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Healthcare experts are predicting an uptick in COVID cases and a serious flu season this winter. Being fully vaccinated for COVID and the annual flu shot saves lives, are safe and effective, reduces the risk of severe illness, and eases the strain on our healthcare workers.

Joy Paeth, CEO of AgeSmart Community Resources in O’Fallon, IL and Terri Halloran, Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer for BJC Memorial Hospital stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss the benefits of the new COVID vaccine and flu shots.

AgeSmart is our local area agency on aging and serves a seven-county area in Southwest Illinois. AgeSmart provides funding for the local Meals on Wheels program, counseling for Medicare benefits, advocacy and resources for those suffering elder abuse and offers vast resources for all caregivers of older adults.

Seniors and those with underlying health conditions were the most impacted by the COVID virus. AgeSmart continues to work diligently to educate our older adults on the importance and effectiveness of vaccines for COVID and the annual flu shot. We realize that in order to keep our older adults safe from the COVID and flu viruses, it's important that the whole family take the proper precautions to keep each other healthy and safe.

For more information check out vaccines.gov or call AgeSmart Community Resources at (618) 222-2561 or visit AgeSmart.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.