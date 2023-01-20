An inside look of Atlas Elementary ahead of National School Choice Week

This week is National School Choice Week, and to celebrate the Missouri Charter Public School Association is hosting the St. Louis Charter School fair!

ST. LOUIS — “At Atlas, we focus on the whole child, and people say that but you do not often get to see that, so when I think after being a teacher and an administrator, this is a dream where you are able to provide everything in a school setting,” says Tierrus Nance, Head of School.

Atlas Elementary is for curious, creative, and compassionate kids. Located in the heart of St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood, they offer kindergarten through second grade. But, as their students grow, they will too by adding a grade level each year until they are a K-5 school. They instill a love of learning in their kids while empowering them to build a healthy future for themselves, our community, and the world. Students even explore the area by taking trips for walking, venturing to the St. Louis Symphony, Magic House, and Forest Park.

“It gives students a chance to engage directly with the community,” says Nance.

The students' learning also includes a wide range of topics with a daily lab where each grade focuses on a unique aspect of the world.

“For example, kindergarten is learning about weather, first grade is stars, the moon and sun, and second grade is learning about fossils,” says Nance.

They believe in the child’s development from a holistic approach. Each grade has a course in the morning to discuss characteristics and school values, and then, mindfulness in the afternoon.

“We also have a time called mindfulness which gives a time to reset and calm, and it is after lunch and recess in every single class.”

But of course, the school does not fall short of academics either. Atlas is year round with 7 academic sessions to eliminate summer learning loss and prevent burnout. Each classroom has two teachers for individualized instructions and to build strong, student relationships. All learning is hands-on.

“With that being said our math is hands-on, so there are always activities for students to do critical thinking, problem solving, and our idea is that students walk away as problem solvers and mathematicians,” says Nance.

At this school, you not only get the highest level of education for your child, but their daily dose of joy, too. Because at Atlas, students and staff are simply happy to be there!

You can learn further information at atlaspublic.org.. Consider attending the St. Louis Charter School Fair Saturday, January 21st to see all of our child’s options. The event is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Palladium St. Louis. Learn further information at mocharterschools.org.

