'As You Are' virtual autism clinic launches in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — If you’re a parent having trouble finding an available autism diagnostic appointment for your child, or maybe you don’t know if an autism evaluation is right for your child, this telehealth option could be the answer.

As You Are is a world-class virtual clinic that dramatically increases access to virtual evaluations for children suspected to have autism. Few things are as crucial as early and accurate diagnosis for children with autism because it unlocks therapeutic options at a time when they are most effective. The platform gets families an appointment fast, reducing the time-to-an answer so your child can start building new skills.

Thursday morning, Kayla Wagner, the CEO of As You Are, joined Mary in studio to share more about their mission and the recent launch of As You Are in Missouri.

As you Are services are currently available in 21 states with plans to be able to help families nationwide by the end of 2023.