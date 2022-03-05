Bringing affordable, accessible healthcare to St. Louis unions with Everside Health

Everside Health discusses a new approach that’s making healthcare more affordable and easily accessible for union members in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Healthcare costs are at an all-time high and many people have to wait weeks to see their doctor. That has led to skipped doctors’ appointments and not getting the care they need.

But, a few local unions are combatting the problem, making healthcare affordable and convenient.

By partnering with Everside Health, one of the nation’s leading direct primary care providers with a large focus on unions, they are making healthcare available often times at no cost to their members and offering same-day and next-day appointments.

Who is Everside Health?

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the country. They partner directly with unions and employers to provide more affordable and accessible healthcare. Nationally, Everside Health works with more than 35 unions, serving 150,000+ members with a complete care approach. This includes primary, as well as mental health and everything from routine checkups to sick care to chronic condition management.

How is this model different from other healthcare models?

It’s very different. Most doctors bill according to a fee-for-service payment schedule. They get paid based on how many patients they see in a day. In this traditional model, there is less incentive to provide quality care and appointments are typically rushed. With Everside Health, patients can see their provider as many times as necessary usually without incurring a co-pay or deductible. Some onsite lab work and medications are also available onsite at no additional cost to patients. And there are no long waits to get an appointment.

Who qualifies for Everside healthcare?

In St. Louis, the unions have been the first to recognize the benefits of providing high-quality care that’s easy to access. They currently have contracts with several local unions, including Cement Mason’s Local 527, Heat & Frost Insulators Local 1, IUOE Local 513, LiUNA Local 110 and LiUNA Local 42. Their members and their families are eligible for care at Everside Health's five area health centers or the three new ones scheduled to open soon.

This unique healthcare model sounds like a win-win for the unions and their members, right?

Absolutely. It’s affordable and easily accessible healthcare. For these union members there is never a co-pay or deductible charged to the patient. No long wait times. The Everside app is an easy option for scheduling, requesting refills and talking directly with a provider. Virtual care is also an option with the app.

Everside Health provides unions with a real competitive advantage in attracting and retaining members. They also save them significant dollars because of their preventive holistic care approach means...where they control problems before they become more serious or require an expensive trip to the ER.

For more information, visit eversidehealth.com/stlouis. Or call (866) 808-6005.

Segment sponsored by: Everside Health.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.