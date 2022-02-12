Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo

The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo is a beloved St. Louis holiday tradition on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at The Grandel.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo.

Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event.

The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo is a beloved St. Louis holiday tradition on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at The Grandel. Rabbi James Stone Goodman and the Eight Nights Orchestra will be back for the yearly recitation of their experimental spoken word electro-klezmer piece "Eight Nights," DJ Boogieman will curate sounds throughout the evening, and the great Anita Jackson will once again bring her soaring vocals and amazing presence to the joyous celebration.

All proceeds from the concert will go to JCC Krakow to support their efforts to assist the influx of refugees in Poland from the war in Ukraine.