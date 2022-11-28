Changing Lives, Changing Communities: Missouri Charter Public School Association

Imani Harris and Martine McGull of MO Charter Public Schools joined Mary in studio to share further information about the free and public education option.

ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, Director of Advocacy of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, Imani Harris, and North Side Community School Elementary Principal, Martine McGull, joined Mary in studio to share further information about Missouri Charter schools. Missouri Charter schools are free, public, and open to all schools. They are publicly funded and are operated by non-profit educational organizations. There are schools in both Kansas City and Saint Louis, so there are many options for families choosing the school that best fits their individual child.

McGull gave an inside look on life for the students at North Side Community School. North Side serves nearly 500 students in pre- K to 8th grade across three campuses in North St. Louis. The charter school focus on small class sizes with about 15-18 students per class. Additionally, North Side values a true school – family partnership. Teachers conduct home visits to build a relationship with the family and school social workers are available to support families and provide additional resources. The elementary school emphasizes math and language arts from an early age, and as a result, students in the school perform higher on standardized tests compared to their neighboring peers. North Side also offers an extended school day with opportunities to engage in various extracurricular activities as well as a 4-week summer program.

The past two years have been challenging as students have experiences a tremendous amount of learning loss and social -emotional development. However, the elementary school has focused on investing in additional tools and resources. There are no academic nor financial barriers to attend North Side or any charter school.

Learn further information about North Side Community School at northsidecommunityschool.org.

