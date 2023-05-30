Changing the world two wheels at a time

One local nonprofit gifts kids bikes to promote mental and physical health in schools

Introducing Living Life on 2 Wheels. Founded by the Creeds, this nonprofit strives to create a culture where cycling strengthens the world! It starts with the community.

In partnership with Strider's All Kids Bike program, the organization provides schools with the learn to ride bikes.

Rene and Chris Creed have now funded 26 schools in Missouri. The process is simple. Once a school is nominated, the nonprofit builds the bikes at the school with the help of the middle schoolers. Then, comes the ultimate surprise!

The all kids bike program not only teaches kids between kindergarten and first grade how to bike, but also, helps students develop physically and mentally, gives them greater confidence, reduces stress and provides better focus! Yet, above all, it is the smiles it brings, too.