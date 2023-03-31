Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company and Bissinger’s are where the Easter Bunny Shops!

Fill your Easter baskets with something local this year!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — You can't have Easter without chocolate! So, I took a trip to the Hill to check out the STL chocolate factory that is sure to help you fill your Easter baskets this year - with handcrafted, gourmet chocolates made right here in the Lou.

Dan and Christina Abel are Vice Presidents of Bissinger's and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company.

"Anything you could want for Easter we have," Christina says.

From classic chocolate bunnies, to marshmallow eggs, peanut butter eggs, Paint Your Own Chocolate Bunny kits and more!

"The Easter Bunny's favorite cookies? Our Bissinger decorated chocolate covered cookies. We asked him, we do some work for the Easter Bunny," Dan says.

Bissinger's has a rich history of chocolate in our city. The European company made St. Louis its home in 1927. Dan and Christina's parents started Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company in 1981, and just four years ago, the Abel family purchased Bissinger's.

Now, the Abel's work hard to honor both iconic chocolatiers under one roof. But the businesses offerings goes beyond delicious chocolate in your basket. You can schedule a free factory tours where you can watch chocolates being made right before your eyes.

No-BUNNY knows better! Shop Bissingers and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate this Easter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.