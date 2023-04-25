Counterpublic weaves contemporary art into real life

ST. LOUIS — Counterpublic’s second edition will run from April 15 to July 15, 2023.
Actively engaged with both its neighbors in St. Louis and national conversations on the role of contemporary art, Counterpublic aims to be a beacon of creative thinking and community engagement—an inclusive art platform that expands social, political, and civic horizons.
Working in public places, cultural institutions, historic houses, and community gathering spaces, Counterpublic commissions dozens of artists, collectives, and community organizers to make and present works in St. Louis that engage the city’s histories and imagine new futures. The three month festival also includes active education, research, residencies, performances, publications, public projects, and commissions.