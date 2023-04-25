Counterpublic weaves contemporary art into real life

Counterpublic’s second edition will run from April 15 to July 15, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Counterpublic’s second edition will run from April 15 to July 15, 2023.

Actively engaged with both its neighbors in St. Louis and national conversations on the role of contemporary art, Counterpublic aims to be a beacon of creative thinking and community engagement—an inclusive art platform that expands social, political, and civic horizons.