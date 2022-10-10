Craft Beer Week kicks off with the Craft Brew Fest in Collinsville on October 15

Craft Beer Week is taking place Oct. 15 – 22. The Great Rivers & Routes Craft Brew Fest is Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Old Herald Square.

ST. LOUIS — In just a few days, you can explore what has been brewing in Collinsville, Illinois, for the Great Rivers & Routes Craft Brew Fest and Craft Beer Week. While the event includes coffee, brewers, vendors, music and more, it also includes a whole lot of beer.

No one does beer quite like Collinsville, Illinois. So much so these craft brew masters called for a celebration.

Cory Jobe, the President of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau explained how and why the event came to be.

"Craft Beer Week was created five years ago as this emerging local brewery scene started to explode in our region. And we wanted to create a new program so we could get visitors from all around the Saint Louis region to come across the river and visit with our craft brewers," he said.

From October 15 to 22, customers can visit six participating breweries to celebrate the dedication of these brew masters and celebrate all that the region has to offer, but Craft Beer Week cannot officially start without one big celebration.

The Craft Brew Fest kicks off the week-long event this Saturday. The Saturday event includes 25 different brews, plus half a dozen coffee brewers, vendors and live music. It's the perfect outdoor party held at Old Herald Brewery, and the perfect way to introduce the community to Old Herald Square. The new outdoor venue in Collinsville, IL.

There has never been a hoppy-er time to travel across the river.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.