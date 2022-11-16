Dana stops by CITYPARK stadium ahead of the first match and inaugural home kit reveal

St Louis CITY2 will face Bayer 04 Leverkusen of Germany’s Bundesliga tonight in a sold out stadium preview.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC unveiled its first primary kit ahead of the first game at CITYPARK.

The soccer club collaborated with adidas to feature aspects of the City of St. Louis flag and attractions including the Gateway Arch.

The kit features the CITY red color with navy and yellow accents, featured on the city's flag. The flag is also displayed as a patch along the bottom hem of the jersey.

The geometric pattern along the lefthand side echos the steel plates of the Gateway Arch, a first-of-its-kind design between CITY SC and adidas.

St Louis CITY2 will face Bayer 04 Leverkusen of Germany’s Bundesliga tonight at 7 PM CST in a stadium preview that is sold out following an MLS record-setting season ticket deposit campaign.