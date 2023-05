Skitopel is a small family-owned business. They provide 100% all-natural products that repel bugs, so people can enjoy the outdoors bug free without the use of harsh chemicals. The small business grows the herbs in their repellents. Products are scientifically proven to be 100% repellent even at 2 hours. President, April Robbins, explains they want people to be able to get back outdoors and enjoy it without having to resort to chemicals.