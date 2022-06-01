Everbowl packs a flavorful punch with 'crafted superfood'

Anne Horton, Everbowl St. Louis owner, said, "This is Everbowl and we do crafted superfoods."



Maybe it's the tropical vibes or the colorful fruit but Everbowl in Ladue feels like an escape.



She said, “It's almost like a vacation in a bowl if you wanted to think about it that way.”



Each flavor is bright, beautiful, and delicious.

Customers pick the flavor, and they can also mix and match.



“With this you can get acai, matcha, cacao, you can mix it all up. That's the cool thing about the bases,” she said.



That frozen base gets pushed down to make room for a scrumptious layer.



“Chia pudding, overnight oats, or granola,” she said.



Then it gets topped with the good stuff.



She said, “We have all the fresh fruits. We have seeds. Honey or agave syrup. Bee pollen.”



There are bowls that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or post workout.

The 6-year-old California company got so popular they decided to franchise, which is what brings it to St. Louis. More locations are planned in the St. Louis area in the future.