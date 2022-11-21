Travel contributor Melanie Fish gives us an inside look at Expedia’s air travel hacks for 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — As we head into the holidays, many travelers have already expanded their travel plans and aspirations. But, traveling isn’t always so simple.

Thankfully, Expedia has released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, providing data-backed tips to help save travelers time and money.

The main takeaway? Plan wisely by taking advantage of price alerts, as timing is KEY when it comes to hacking air travel.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.