Experience culinary excellence at 'SAVOR Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Restaurant Week'

Savor Restaurant week is now through October 10.

ST. LOUIS — Edwardsville, Illinois, has been taking the food scene by storm for several years. Now the small town destination is offering foodies an experience unlike any other.

"The food scene has just grown over the last few years, and we've known from our research at the tourism bureau that a lot of people come to the region for food," said Cory Jobe, the President & CEO of Great Rivers and Routes.

When many people think of Edwardsville, Illinois, they think food. The foodie kind of town campaign came as the restaurant scene continued to boom, and with the boom came another exciting initiative.

SAVOR Restaurant Week is taking place now through October 10.

The week includes twelve local restaurants who come together offering specials and deals for their customers. The ten day event shines light on Edwardsville foodie scene.

"They are going. The restaurants are all over the board. There is so much creativity being flexed in this savor week. I can not even tell you. There is everything from dessert only options, breakfast and brunch options. Fast casual dinners and lunches, and also some pretty upscale dinners for people that are looking for something a little more special and more fancy during restaurant weeks," explained Katie Haas of the Ed Glen Chamber of Commerce.

You're not going to want to miss that trip to Edwardsville, Illinois. You can find further information at riversandroutes.com.

