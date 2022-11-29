Giving Tuesday: Pink Ribbon Girls Collab with Riccar Vacuums

The local non-profit provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, support & housecleaning essentials to people battling breast & gynecological cancer.

ST. LOUIS — This Giving Tuesday consider supporting Pink Ribbon Girls which is a local non-profit that provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, peer support and housecleaning essentials to people battling breast and gynecological cancer.

One of those housecleaning essentials is an 8-pound pink vacuum made for Pink Ribbon Girls by Riccar Vacuums, a division of St. Louis based Tacony Corporation.

At only 8 pounds it is perfect for PRG’s clients, many of whom have recently had mastectomies. You can support PRG by making a donation at Pink Ribbon Girl's website or buy a PRG vacuum for yourself on Riccar's website where a portion of the proceeds go back to PRG.

