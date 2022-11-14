Giving Week: 'Design for Good' Uniting to Support One Local Family

In an effort to turn one family’s year around, Stephanie and her team created ‘Design for Good’ where they give away a free room makeover to one deserving family.

ST. LOUIS — “So we are providing the built ins for Kristy and her family, they are going on either side of the fireplace,” says Candice and John Morgan, owners of Premium Cabinets. “After hearing Christy’s story that sealed the deal, we knew we had to be involved and providing the materials for this is the least we can do for her and her girls.”

“Hearing her story, understanding life can change like that, and being able to do something kind for someone,” says Melissa Tressler, co-owner of Looking Glass Floors. “Usually people think how can we donate money or goods, but to actually be a part of giving her a better space in her home, it really got me.”

“For me, it is the giving. Being able to help someone is huge because I feel like as a community overall we need to be able to come together and take on these projects,” says Amanda Joyce with Brush Roll Spray Painting.

“The home is the most personal possession, so providing them a blank canvas, certainly not to forget but to make new memories in a nice, cozy comfortable space was a great idea Stephanie had,” says Matthew Moore, owner of FM Design Build.

Home. Home is a place where you are always welcome, where you are always surrounded by those who love you. Sometimes, that love goes beyond the front door, but from your community, too.

“St. Louis is known for being a big small town and it really shows, last year and this year, everyone came together to help their neighbors; and it is cool to see that firsthand, and we are excited to share it,” says Emily Rapplean, Junior Designer for Stephanie Pohlman Designs.

While Stephanie focuses on the interior, the entire process takes a village! Several local businesses join her initiative and donate their goods and services to turn this house into a home again.

This year’s recipient was one whose story touched the hearts of many of the volunteers behind the project.

“Christy stood out to us with the tough few years of losing her husband, and she is a mom of two, and I have two kids and she has one little girl and just thinking about doing that alone,” says Pohlman.

Right before the pandemic, Christy Williams lost her husband unexpectedly. Now, the single mom of 2 works tirelessly each day for her two daughters, Izzy and Lucy.

Working as a night nurse and as a mother, Williams is always putting others first. ‘Design for Good’ gives her something she will always cherish…a new forever home.

After starting the project, everyone agreed they wanted to do more. Stephanie and the team renovated not only the living room, but Christy's bedroom, too. Her home now had fresh paint, new decorations, cabinets, floors, and staircase.

“This is beyond amazing, this is more than I could have ever dreamed of,” says Christy Williams, ‘Design for Good’ recipient. “They did an amazing job, it is absolutely beautiful.”

While this special home might have been new, the love inside of it was all the same! Stephanie's team drew a painting for the family, featuring cardinals as a tribute to Christy's late husband.

“He was a really big baseball fan and he followed the Cardinals religiously, and loved them,” says Williams. “When he passed away there was an abundance of cardinals all around. I always see one when I am struggling, so it is something that is very special.”

“She even told us the girls said mommy we are so excited you can focus on yourself and not have to do this and that was so heart wrenching, and it made it clear this is all going to be so worth it in the end,” says Pohlman.

Christy also found a new family in this community, too. Everyone came together to show her the love and appreciation that she deserves. Now, this family has a bright new place to call their own. This is home.