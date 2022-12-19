Gyal Bashy shares holiday looks for women of all shapes and sizes

ST. LOUIS — Inspired by the irie lifestyle, Gyal Bashy travels with the nomadic woman. With sustainability in mind, the apparel and accessory collection pays homage to the vibrant beauty of the Caribbean Diaspora. The silhouettes are flattering and forgiving, perfect for women of all shapes and sizes. No matter the occasion, Gyal Bashy explains their styles will have people saying “That gyal BASHY!”

Monday morning, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Connie Bourgeouis, and Technicaly Designer, Nicolette Leslie, joined Mary in studio to share wardrobe ideas and holiday accessories. The woman owned and black owned business has products currently available at 7 St. Louis Metro area boutiques and specialty stores. They also have styles launching at Whole Foods stores nationwide in January. The duo explained they offer styles that work for women of many ages, as they can be paired with so many different looks.