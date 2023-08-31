Hello Eats introduces Grab n’ Go Snack launch

Eating on the go can be healthy! One dietician shares her go-to snacks from Hello Juice.

ST. LOUIS — School is back in session and fall is right around the corner! With the chaotic school routines, finding those healthy options does not have to be difficult. A new grab n' go snack line from Hello Juice is the perfect option to get in your daily nutrition.

Allison Lesko, Registered Dietician at Lesko Health and Nutrition Consultant stopped by the Show Me kitchen to chat about the recent product expansion.

The Hello Eats line features four ready-made offerings including their house-cured 6 oz bag of Chicken Jerky, this high protein, low calorie snack offers a salty, chewy snack that packs in plenty of protein per bag. They also have three ready to eat meal-sized Bento Boxes like the Buffalo Chicken Box (pulled buffalo chicken, avocado mayo, super seed crackers with, carrots, celery, lactose-free whipped ranch cottage cheese); Breakfast Box (blueberries, blackberries, pineapple, granola, lactose free greek yogurt, served with a passion fruit caviar); and the Sweet and Savory Avocado Box (avocado fudge balls rolled in cacao nibs, strawberries, granola, lactose free Greek yogurt). Lesko shares they worked for months on these products to ensure that they are delicious and that the macronutrients–protein, fat, and carbohydrates–support a healthy, active lifestyle.

To learn more about Hello Eats, follow along on Instagram with Allison Lesko, RD, LD, and Hello Juice at @hellojuicestl @thestldietitian @leskohealth or visit Hellojuicestl.com.