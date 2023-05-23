Impacting youth beyond their campus

Through Boys State and Girls State programming, the students or “citizens,” construct their own states, learn about governmental structures, vote on key issues, and

Example video title will go here for this video

This June, Lindenwood University will host nearly 1,500 high school juniors on campus for The American Legion Boys State of Missouri and the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State.

Through Boys State and Girls State programming, the students or “citizens,” construct their own states, learn about governmental structures, vote on key issues, and are elected to political positions. The value of public service, voting, and democracy is instilled through real-world simulations.

The partnership with Boys State and Girls State aligns with Lindenwood’s five-year strategic plan, and particularly the Destination Lindenwood initiative. This goal seeks to transform the University and St. Charles into an engaging, vibrant college town and go-to destination for athletic, civic, and cultural events.

Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State are among few youth leadership programs that remain no-cost for high-school juniors through donations from Posts of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary Units, private businesses, and service clubs throughout the state of Missouri.

Similar to Lindenwood, both Girls State and Boys State have a long history of prioritizing merit-centered, hands-on learning. All institutions prioritize advanced learning experiences in value-centered atmospheres.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.