Lindenwood Creates IT Services Business Inside University through 'LindEngage' Initiative

Lindenwood University’s new internal IT Services business employs current students and promotes career readiness.

ST. LOUIS — As part of Lindenwood University’s five-year strategic plan and through the LindEngage initiative, the University created an IT Services business located on campus.

LindEngage helps offer tier one and tier two support services to regional companies, which will provide experiential learning and advanced career opportunities for students.

Student workers are employed and partner with IT companies who think innovatively about training and recruiting to close those practical skills gaps for students to obtain full-time jobs in the technology sector. Lindenwood’s flagship company partnership is with Avatara, LLC, a St. Louis-based computing and managed services company. Twelve student employees work under the supervision of an Avatara manager, handling changes to client IT environments. Students can work around their class and athletic schedules and have proven to be skilled and dependable at their respective jobs.

In the future, Lindenwood plans to expand its partnership with Avatara, LCC, as other work opportunities arise for students.

Benefits of this new IT Services business are numerous. Lindenwood’s partners receive high-quality, low-cost services extension of their own operation. They also can mold the nature of apprenticeships through selection of work contracted to LindEngage. It also brings high visibility to students as potential employers.

Students gain first-hand experience and knowledge in the IT field, as well as competitive career opportunities post-graduation. Additionally, students get paid for their work on campus. The new IT Services business offers Lindenwood a broader appeal to prospective students, while the University offers an in-house internship program, and helps create an alternate revenue stream.

