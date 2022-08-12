Loyal to Local: Bombs Away Bathtime

While you are spending your time shopping, you might be searching for some relaxation this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Thursday morning, our Loyal to Local gift guide continued with Bombs Away Bathtime.

The small business was created by husband and wife duo, Stacey and Andrew Unfried. The two created Bombs Away Bathtime in 2017 because of their love for bath bombs and other bath products. However, the two were wanting to find safe and therapeutic products for the whole family.

The luxurious spa treats are made with natural, organic, and premium ingredients, including therapeutic grade essential oils. Absolutely no artificial dyes or fragrance oils.

They offer essential oils bath bombs, toy bath bombs, whipped sugar scrubs, shower melts, roller balls, bath teas, and luxury spa baskets.

Products can be purchased on their website, and they offer $5.99 flat rate shipping to 48 states.

The business also offers wholesale and are located in many local retailers.

They carry many classic spa products, but also have seasonal launches every month that focus on the upcoming holiday.