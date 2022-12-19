Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Florae Beauty Hair Wellness

ST. LOUIS — Florae Beauty is a hair wellness company for women, launched in September 2022 with high-quality, science-backed haircare products that can be tailored for people needing extra help with hydration, growth or strength. CEO and Founder Dr. Natalie King joined Mary in studio to share about their products this holiday season. Dr King explained she first started Florae when she was making these products for her own hair. The former healthcare provider saw a need for healthy, simple products.