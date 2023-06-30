Lucia’s Pizza giving away FREE trip to Italy, 217 prizes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Original St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza announced the Golden Slice Giveaway which will include 218 prizes including a trip to Italy (value of $5,000), free pizza for a year, pizza stones, pizza cutters, concert and sports tickets, and logoed merchandise beginning on the first day of summer (June 21) at St. Louis area Schnucks and Dierbergs locations.



This is all part of Lucia’s Pizza new branding and packaging, and an aggressive marketing campaign to increase sales to new audiences, reward customers who grew up with the St. Louis brand, and inject an element of fun into St. Louis’ Original St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza brand which was founded in 1981. The Golden Slice Giveaway will be featured on freezer door promotions, the back of all Lucia’s Original Style Pizzas, the newly launched LuciasPizza.com website, Facebook and Instagram, and in partnership with more than 20 St. Louis food & mom blog influencers.