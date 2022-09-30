Luke Bryan’s BEGLT sandwich, a feel-good fall recipe with Farmland Foods

Registered Dietitian Tara Todd joins us with Luke Byran's recipe and a brand that's doing good by giving back.

ST. LOUIS — Registered Dietitian Tara Todd joined us to share Luke Bryan’s favorite breakfast sandwich featuring Farmland Hickory Smoked Classic Cut Bacon.

Farmland is partnering with Luke Bryan's Farm Tour, and they’ve hit the road with their Honoring the Heartland food truck tour providing free grab-n-go meals to Midwest communities and monetary donations to invest in the next generation of farmers.

For delicious recipes and more visit FarmlandFoods.com

