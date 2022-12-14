Mary Caltrider spends the day at Lafayette Preparatory Academy learning about Kwanzza

While it is the season of the holidays, it also means it is the season of learning, too, as people across the world join in celebrations.

Mary Caltrider spent the afternoon in Ms. Williams first grade class at Lafayette Preparatory Academy. LPA was first created to serve the many St. Louis families who are looking for a highly ranked school without leaving the city.

The teachers, staff and founders continue to pride themselves on not only offering a high - quality education to benefit the families they serve, but to also contribute to the revitalization of the city.

Ms. Williams was teaching these first grade students about Kwanzaa. Mary joined in on the craft! Check it out.



Learn further information about LPA at lafayetteprep.org.

