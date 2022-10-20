October specials at Best Home Furnishings

Best Home Furnishings is offering great savings on lift chairs and floor samples throughout the month of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is truly an American manufacturing experience.

Throughout the month of October, Best Home Furnishings is offering great savings on lift chairs and floor samples.

Floor samples are available for immediate pick up or delivery. You could save anywhere from 50 dollars to 50 percent off the factory price. Your best selection is now while they last!

Lift Chairs are totally customizable and available now with free delivery and set up.

Whatever you choose, it's all built in three weeks or less, in Ferdinand, Indiana. An American made product you can shop right here in South County.

For more information call (314) 894-9922 or visit besthfstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.