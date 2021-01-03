'Off White: The Wedding Show' to take place this Sunday

It connects couples with a curated set of St. Louis wedding pros in an intimate setting.

ST. LOUIS — Since 2009, Off White: The Wedding Show has been unlike any other big-box wedding show.

It connects couples with a curated set of St. Louis wedding pros in an intimate setting. Allissa Reimer, who helps run the wedding show, caught up with Show Me St. Louis to talk about new wedding trends and ways to celebrate safely and more personally.

Off White: The Wedding Show is Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is taking place at the Grand Hall on Chouteau, which is located at 2319 Chouteau Avenue.

There will be complimentary parking from Midwest Valet Parking, as well as one swag bag per couple with an advanced ticket purchase.