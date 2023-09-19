ST. LOUIS — Pirates and Pumpkins is happening now with special Trick or Treat Fridays and Saturdays in October from 5-8pm at the St. Louis Aquarium. Swim in for extra fun including Trick or Treating (they will provide your bag), talk like a pirate lessons, learn your pirate name, meet a real life parrot, pirate story time and receive a free pumpkin plush at The Wheel! All this is included with your St. Louis Aquarium ticket or annual pass. It’s time for spooky season under the sea!
'Pirates and Pumpkins' brings Fall spooks to St. Louis Aquarium
