'Pirates and Pumpkins' brings Fall spooks to St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS — Pirates and Pumpkins is happening now with special Trick or Treat Fridays and Saturdays in October from 5-8pm at the St. Louis Aquarium. Swim in for extra fun including Trick or Treating (they will provide your bag), talk like a pirate lessons, learn your pirate name, meet a real life parrot, pirate story time and receive a free pumpkin plush at The Wheel! All this is included with your St. Louis Aquarium ticket or annual pass. It’s time for spooky season under the sea!