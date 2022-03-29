Real Experience. Real Success- Lindenwood University's Plaster College of Business and Entrepreneurship

Real experience through financial literacy and personal finance at Lindenwood University.

Lindenwood University’s commitment to Real Experience. Real Success. extends beyond the classroom. The Plaster College of Business and Entrepreneurship (PCBE) utilizes their expert faculty to not just prepare students for success in finance and economics-related fields upon graduation, but to also improve the financial literacy of their students, faculty, staff, and surrounding community.

The PCBE provides its students with a variety of different hands-on experience in finance and economics-related fields to help boost confidence in financial literacy and personal finance.

“Lindenwood is all about real experience, real success. There are many pathways to success. What we do here is we specialize in helping individuals use the most powerful tool, and that’s the power of choice, to live both securely and comfortably,” Professor of Economic Education and Associate Director for the Hammond Institute Tawni Hunt Ferrarini, said.

One of the ways Lindenwood provides these experiences for their students is through the Investment Applications course.

Students in this course gain access to a $100,000 portfolio which they invest into the current stock markets. The fund is completely student managed and allows them to learn best practices and strategy, mistakes to avoid, and critical thinking when investing into the stock markets.

Another way Lindenwood provides for not only their students, but also their employees and the St. Charles community, is through their annual ‘Get Money Smart @ Lindenwood’ programming. This is a campus-wide financial and economic education initiative that is free to attend and open to the public.

“We target very practical things, simple things like how to budget, how to manage your finances. Things like investing and saving, and so, we want to empower people with very practical, simple kinds of information that they can really take hold of and make a difference in their lives,” Grant Black, associate professor of economics, chair of economics department, and associate director of economic education center, said.

The ‘Get Money Smart @ Lindenwood’ program, takes place every Tuesday in April, which is Financial Literacy Month, at 6 p.m. in Harmon Hall on Lindenwood’s campus.

Lindenwood also provides first year students with a “first year program where students can come in and learn about finances and decision making in the most basic framework so that they can think about college as an education but also as a pathway to successes and again. It’s not just about money it’s about ways of living. Living in ways that you help others, not only to your own advantage but to others,” Ferrarini said.

Through these opportunities, Lindenwood students learn the skills to take their financial literacy and freedom to a higher level as they begin careers, budgeting, home ownership, and more.

“Lindenwood is about not only just affecting our students here that come from all over the world but also affecting the people right here in our backyard in our community,” Black said.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.