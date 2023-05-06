Red & Black Brass Band play in Show Me studio, share about Juneteenth Celebration

The East Loop Community Improvement District is excited to announce the upcoming Juneteenth celebration that will be taking place in our community on June 10th from 12pm to 6pm. The community is invited to stop by Delmar & Hamilton for live art and activities, conveniently located right next to AAA Fish House at 5916 Delmar Blvd. They have planned a fantastic lineup of activities and performances that are sure to delight attendees of all ages.