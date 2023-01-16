Representation in Literature: Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore

ST. LOUIS — Eyeseeme is a Black Owned Independent Bookstore located in University City, MO whose mission is to be a resource to parents, teachers, and schools in providing the very best children’s books on the market that promote positive images and stories about African American culture and history.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Co-owner, Jeffrey Blair, and Operational Manager, Sarah Blair, joined Mary in studio to talk about the importance of educating your children about African American culture and history. Jeffrey explained as a tool to help increase literacy, African American children will benefit by seeing themselves respectfully represented in the literature they read. Non-African American children will benefit by helping to dispel negative and inaccurate stereotypical images of people of color and that despite our many differences, all people share common feelings and aspirations.