Ryder & Skye show Mary how the 'Pup Pup Boogie' is done!

ST. LOUIS — Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!
The production is hitting the stage at Stifel Theatre May 6-7. Friday morning, Mary Caltrider received a special sneak peek. Take a look!
Learn further information and purchase tickets by visiting pawpatrollive.com.