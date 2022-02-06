School's Out for the Summer with Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market's Corporate Registered Dietitian and Health & Wellness Strategy Manager Meghan Sedivy shares a few recipes for "quick and cool" summer treats

When it gets hot outside, we all look for ways to cool off and one of my favorite ways to cool off is with cold treats. These fun and easy to make fruity lemonade pops are made with fresh fruit and freshly squeezed lemonade from the Fresh Thyme Market Juicery.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh fruit (sliced strawberries, sliced kiwi, blueberries, sliced mango, and/or raspberries)

8 wooden popsicle sticks

1 cup Fresh Thyme fresh-squeezed lemonade

Instructions:

To begin, layer your desired fruit into the popsicle molds and insert the wooden popsicle sticks into the mold. Slowly begin to pour in lemonade until the fruit is covered, stopping 1/8-inch from the top to allow for expansion while freezing. Once the molds have been filled, place them into the freezer for 4 hours or overnight. After they have completely frozen over, remove from the molds and enjoy! Try these flavor combinations: Kiwi-Mango Pops: Use fresh lemonade with chopped mango and sliced kiwi. Pink Berry Pops: Use fresh lemonade and a splash of beet juice with sliced strawberries and blueberries. Orange Pops: Use fresh orange juice and lemonade with clementine segments.

The 1st Friday in June is National Donut Day and this better-for-you fresh pineapple donut is the perfect snack for a hot summer day. It can also double as an outdoor activity for the kids since it can get a little sticky and messy.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. Fresh Thyme freeze-dried strawberries

1 cup frozen coconut whip, thawed

4 fresh pineapple rings, 3/4 inch thick

1 tbsp. naturally colored rainbow sprinkles

Instructions:

Start by placing the freeze-dried strawberries in a sealed plastic storage bag and crush with a rolling pin. In a small bowl, stir together the coconut whip and crushed freeze-dried strawberries to create a mock “frosting”. Frost the tops of pineapple rings with the coconut whip mixture and decorate with rainbow sprinkles.

Last, we have a great on-the-go snack that is as delicious as it is nutritious! This mango tango smoothie is the perfect refreshing and filling snack for kids and adults alike who are headed to the baseball field or have a busy day of outdoor play planned.

Ingredients:

2 clementines or 1 navel orange

1 (5.3 oz.) container mango Greek yogurt

1 cup orange-mango juice or mango juice

1 banana, peeled and sliced

1 cup Fresh Thyme frozen mango chunks, plus more for garnish

1 cup Fresh Thyme frozen organic pineapple chunks

1 tbsp. vanilla protein powder

1 tbsp. hemp seeds

Instructions: