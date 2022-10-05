Scoops of Fun returns to the Magic House benefitting SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Scoops of Fun is an event Scoops of Fun where families can enjoy unlimited treats from local ice cream vendors while exploring The Magic House.

Scoops of Fun is taking place this Saturday, May 14 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM.

The annual event allows families to enjoy unlimited treats from local ice cream vendors while exploring The Magic House, one of St. Louis’ most beloved children’s museums.

Scoops of Fun is a unique chance for you and your children to sample sweet treats from some of the best dessert and ice cream shops in St. Louis – all under one magical roof! In between dessert breaks, children and their parents will be free to play throughout The Magic House!

The Magic House will be closed to the public during Scoops of Fun.

Every ticket purchased will benefit the FootprintsSM Palliative Care Program at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The FootprintsSM Palliative Care team provides comfort, advocacy and support to children with complex medical conditions and their families. They also provide medical and mental health support as members of the child’s care team.

Ticket purchase includes admission to the Magic House Children’s Museum and all you can eat sweet treats from local dessert and ice cream shops. Benefit value is $17 per individual.