'SeeFit Living' shares simple steps to a better you this Valentine’s Day!

ST. LOUIS — This Valentine’s Day taking care of your heart and your health is just as important as spreading the love. Wellness expert and health coach, Samantha Lander with SeeFit Living joined Mary in studio. Lander explains she helps women who have either tried to do everything to reach their health goals and seem to get zero results no matter what they do or people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired. She addresses the root cause of their health using a holistic approach and not band aiding with medications.