SLU opens the states only SPEAK OUT! Therapy and Research Center Parkinson’s Patients

Monday morning, Saint Louis University Assistant Clinical Professor, Andrea Vaughan, joined Mary in studio to share about the newest clinic to open at SLU.

Parkinson Voice Project, a Texas nonprofit clinic, is collaborating with Saint Louis University's Paul C. Reinert, S.J., Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic to help all residents of Missouri with Parkinson’s Disease access high-quality speech treatment.

SLU is the state’s only SPEAK OUT!® Therapy & Research Center. With the 16 university speech clinics and Parkinson Voice Project headquarters in Richardson, Texas, people with Parkinson’s in 17 states will now have access to SPEAK OUT! Therapy, regardless of location, transportation, insurance, or financial challenges.

Ninety percent of people with Parkinson’s are at risk of losing their ability to speak, and swallowing complications are the main cause of death in this population. Andrea Vaughan, an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences at SLU, is the clinical lead for the SPEAK OUT! Therapy & Research Center. A board-certified specialist in swallowing disorders licensed to treat patients in Missouri and Illinois. SLU’s Reinert clinic provides no-fee speech, language and hearing evaluation and treatment to clients of all ages.