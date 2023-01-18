St. Louis Aquarium offering upcoming Camps

Looking to keep your kids busy during Presidents’ Day or spring break? The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is the perfect camp destination!

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation offers various camps throughout the year for kids to learn about aquatic animals, think critically about conservation issues, participate in fun STEM-based activities and projects, AND get to enjoy the Aquarium and other attractions at St. Louis Union Station!

PRESIDENTS’ DAY CAMP – February 17 & 20, 2023

Looking to keep your kids busy during Presidents’ Day holiday when schools are off? Check out our Presidents’ Day Camp! This program is for students ages 6-12. Kids will learn about aquatic animals, think critically about conservation issues, participate in fun STEM-based activities, and enjoy the wonders of the St. Louis Aquarium! Before and or after-care is available. Sign-up today!

SPRING BREAK CAMP: ADAPTATIONS

How do animals survive in the wild? Adaptations helps an animal survive in the wild by adapting to its surroundings! Campers will learn how our animals have adaptations to help them survive in the wild.