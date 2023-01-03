St. Louis native pens new book 'You Are Not Stuck: How Soul-Guided Choices Transform Fear into Freedom'

'YOU ARE NOT STUCK' results in a new outlook that helps you reset your priorities.

Wednesday morning, Mary welcomed native St. Louisan, empowerment expert, yoga teacher and author of the new book from St. Martin’s Press called You Are Not Stuck: How Soul-Guided Choices Transform Fear into Freedom, Becky Vollmer into our Show Me Studio.

Becky’s new book blends straight talk, humor and a modern take on ancient yoga philosophy to guide would-be job quitters, divorce filers, bad-habit breakers, and other change seekers through her unique 9-step process laid out over the three sections of the book.

Combining self-exploration exercises, mindfulness practices and breathing techniques, YOU ARE NOT STUCK results in a new outlook that helps you reset your priorities, drown out naysaying voices in your head and make bold choices in support of the life you desire.

Becky has created an entire online community with You Are Not Stuck, a global social media community of several hundred thousand that empowers people to pursue the lives they most deeply desire.