'St. Louis Sound' exhibit opening to the public Saturday, August 28

A new music museum is teaching you everything you need to know about the long-standing St. Louis music scene.

The Missouri History Museum is set to open a major exhibit exploring the history of popular music from the dawn of recorded sound to Nelly’s Country Grammar on Saturday, August 28.

St. Louis Sound, a new 6,000 square feet special exhibit that explores the history of popular music in St. Louis from the dawn of recorded sound in the late 1800's to the turn of the 21st century.

Nearly 200 artifacts will be on display from national stars, local legends, and important venues.

Artifacts on display are from the Missouri Historical Society Collections as well as over 100 objects on loan to the Missouri History Museum from individuals and other institutions.

In addition to incredible artifacts, St. Louis Sound will feature interactive maps of St. Louis musical hotspots, listenable song selections for every artist covered, archival film footage, and a trivia game for visitors to test their music history knowledge.