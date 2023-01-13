'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book

ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.

Friday morning, John joined Mary in studio with chat about “Stories & Heart: Unlock the Power of Personal Stories to create a life you love.” She explains it is more than candid stories that educate and inspire, she guides readers through her framework for using their own personal stories to enact meaningful change in their lives. Each chapter begins with a themed story highlighting a life lesson—like learning to set productive goals, or challenging limiting perceptions—then proceeds to a “Questions from the Heart” section that creates a place for contemplation. The chapters conclude with a “Create Your Own Story” exercise designed to help readers identify the power of their personal stories, impact their own journeys, and create a life they love.