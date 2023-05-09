Survivors hoping to spread awareness for September's National Ovarian Cancer Month

Tuesday morning, St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) joined Mary in studio to share the importance of their nonprofit's mission.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, or SLOCA, is dedicating September to ovarian cancer awareness. Missouri's only non-profit is dedicated to ovarian cancer awareness in hopes to impact ovarian cancer survivorship with their efforts.

The 10th Annual Teal Toes for SLOCA will be held on September 12th at Nail Pro in Des Peres. This is the chance to pamper yourself while contributing to ovarian cancer research.

Executive Director, Susan Robben, joined Mary in studio to share about the need behind their mission. Take a look! Learn more by visiting here.