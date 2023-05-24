'T-Luv's Present Moments' aims to bring families closer

The collective created, “T-Luv’s Present Moments” to put the focus back on family by encouraging parents to not just provide presents, but to be present.

ST. LOUIS — Tony Davis of Prime 55 Restaurant enlisted the help of B.Marcell Williams of Jewels, Inc., Jason Watson of Mission STL, and Community Philanthropist, Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin to honor local families through event series and programming. In creating a “village” in partnership with parents the group aims to provide exposure to children by sharing experiences that promote confidence.

