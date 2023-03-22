Taking Ownership of your Pelvic Health with Legacy Physical Therapy

It's Wellness Wednesday! Mary Caltrider sits down with Dr. Brooke Kalisiak about tips you can use for postpartum recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Legacy Physical Therapy is St. Louis' premier provider of pelvic physical therapy. The local business is passionate on helping people take ownership of their pelvic health and love working with pregnant and postpartum moms. They have 5 pelvic Physical therapists at 2 locations (Valley Park and St Peters) to help people overcome common pelvic issues like bladder leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, and pelvic pain.

Wednesday morning, Dr. Brooke Kalisiak, joined Mary in studio to share 3 tips for postpartum recovery.

1) Deep breathing can be used to reconnect with your core and pelvic floor.

2) Exhale with exertion. We can use exhaling to help engage our core muscles (abdominals and pelvic floor) to better support our trunk when we lift babies, the carseat, the stroller, etc.

3) Partner with a pelvic physical therapist to optimize your recovery. In Europe, it is standard of care that women go to pelvic PT after giving birth, but here in the US women are left to fend for themselves most of the time with their recovery.