Enjoy a Tasty Wine Selection from the Hoffman Family of Companies

Go on a wine adventure by visiting the Mount Pleasant Estates in Augusta, Missouri.

AUGUSTA, Mo. — In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, Show Me St. Louis and Explore St. Louis have teamed up to bring you the best places to check out.

On that list is the Mount Pleasant Estates, now part of the Hoffman Family of Companies. With over 150 years of experience, Mount Pleasant Estates is the oldest winery in Augusta, Missouri, and serves as a perfect date night adventure.

Mount Pleasant grows its grapes locally to serve delicious and fresh wine to its visitors. Visitors can sample some of the best wines in Missouri, but also go on vineyard tours, see the Budweiser Clydesdales, take a ride on the Miss Augusta yacht, and so much more!

Mount Pleasant Estates also hosts weddings and private events. If you're looking for a perfect venue to host your special day, then visit Mount Pleasant Estates. Their team of event coordinators will help transform your vision into a reality. You can find more information here.

The winery is open 7 days a week until late fall. Schedule your visit today.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.