The Fabulous Fox Theatre announces 2023-24 Broadway schedule

The 2023-2024 Broadway season features a mix of Broadway's biggest hits and St. Louis favorites.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre is thrilled to announce its spectacular 2023-2024 Broadway season featuring a mix of Broadway's biggest hits and St. Louis favorites.

Friday morning, the VP of Programming, John O'Brien joined Mary in studio to share more about the upcoming season.

The season kicks off on Oct. 10 with "Beetlejuice" and ends with the multi-Tony Award-winning "MJ" from May 28-June 9 2024. And there are plenty of great shows in between.

The schedule is as follows:

The shows in bold are included in the Fox Theatre's season ticket package. Season ticket holders will also get the first shot at tickets for the shows not included in the season ticket package.

Season ticket packages will go on sale on June 21. Current season ticket holders will get renewal information in the next few weeks.

Information on single-show tickets will be provided at a later date.