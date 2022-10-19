The Hill: A Walk Through History

Dana met up with Joe DeGregorio at Grbic Restaurant to find out more about his his STL walking tour books.

ST. LOUIS — Dana DiPiazza sat down with one of St. Louis’ top neighborhood tour guides, Joe DeGregorio.

He’s famous for his neighborhood walking tours that cover history, food, events, activities and architecture.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 19th, he’s leading a group from Oasis (a STL senior citizens organization) through St. Louis Bosnian neighborhood.

Dana met up with Joe at Grbic Restaurant ahead of the big walk to make Sarma, a delicious Bosnian food, and fuel up before the tour.

Joe recently added a new book to his collection. This one is themed around the neighborhood he frequents the most, The Hill.